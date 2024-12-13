GREENDALE, Wis. — A woman is in custody after an overnight burglary and early morning police chase in Greendale.

Greendale Police say it started around 12:21am on December 13 at Walmart on S. 76th Street and Grange Avenue. The woman entered the closed business and stole items. Police believe she may have been involved in 2 additional robberies of an employee at the same Walmart in the last month.

They tried to pull over her SUV, and then she fled. The suspect eventually crashed into another car near N. 76th and Capitol on Milwaukee’s north side. While there were no injuries in the crash, it turns out the SUV was also stolen.

Charges for the 21-year-old woman from Milwaukee are pending.