MILWAUKEE — Although speculation was rampant entering the offseason, Milwaukee Brewers fans finally have closure on closer Devin Williams’ future in the 414 as ESPN MLB Insider, Jeff Passan reports he is being traded to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes and second baseman Caleb Durbin.

Williams, 30, spent six seasons playing for the Brewers in the Majors, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 with two All-Star appearances in 2022 & 2023. He appeared in 241 games with a career ERA of 1.83 and a 27-10 record.

“Devin Williams played a major role in the team’s success over recent seasons and we are grateful to have had him perform for us at such a high level,” Brewers Senior Vice President & GM, Matt Arnold said. “We wish Devin all the best in his career going forward.”

Cortes, 30, was also an All-Star in 2022 and has a career ERA of 3.80 with a 33-21 record with 135 games logged. He also finished eighth in 2022 AL Cy Young voting.

“We are excited to add Nestor to the organization,” said Arnold. “Nestor brings an accomplished veteran left-handed presence to the starting rotation and we look forward to him playing a key role in our success in 2025.”

The Brewers have confirmed that in addition to Cortes and Durbin, Milwaukee is also receiving cash considerations in the deal.

BREAKING NEWS: Devin Williams is being traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for LHP Nestor Cortes and 2B Caleb Durbin, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.



How do you feel about the deal, Brewers fans? #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/tVFUXukHHS — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) December 13, 2024

Opening Day for the Brewers in 2025 is at Yankee Stadium.



Because baseball, that's why. — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) December 13, 2024

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are confirmed.