MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Police Department‘s drone team helps find a driver involved in a crash. The incident happened around 11:15pm on December 11 when officers found a single car crashed on Arboretum Drive near Mills Street.

The car ran off the road and hit a tree, becoming totalled and with no driver.

The UWPD Drone Team used thermal imaging to find the driver — Todd Nechkash II of Mineral Point — about 100 feet south of the crash site and hiding in the trees.

Nechkash was taken to the hospital before being arrested. Charges are pending.

UWPD’s Drone Team, which consists of 13 sworn and civilian members, was launched in 2023. The team is routinely called upon for assistance both on campus and across Dane County.

Todd Nechkash II. Image courtesy fo the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.