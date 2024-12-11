OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oshkosh that left 1 person dead and 2 injured.

City of Oshkosh Police received a call just after 11pm on December 10 for a stabbing near 10th Avenue and Iowa Street in Oshkosh. Officers found a person stabbed outside the home, and the suspect armed with a “bladed weapon” inside. Officers tried to get the suspect to drop the weapon, and when the suspect didn’t comply, an officer fired, hitting the suspect.

While officers were performing life-saving measures on the suspect, they found a second stabbing victim inside the house. Both victims and the suspect were taken to the hospital, where the suspect later died.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave.

The Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.