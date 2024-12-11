Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: New Hallmark movie set in Milwaukee.

We’ve all heard of “Netflix and Chill”, but some of us are more Hallmark movie folks once the holidays hit. The plots might be shockingly similar in all these saccharinely sweet cinematic offerings, but they are a holiday fixture. The Journal Sentinel reports that this year, there’s a new Hallmark Channel movie, “A ’90s Christmas”, and it’s set in Milwaukee. What can you expect from this masterpiece? The Hallmark Channel describes the film this way: “The film starts as lawyer Lucy Miller is celebrating a promotion alone on Christmas Eve and a rideshare transports her back to 1999. Reliving the holiday with her mom, sister and best friend – not to mention her high school crush – Lucy gets a second chance to understand where her relationships went wrong. Will this magical journey help her rewrite her future or leave her destined to be alone?” Oh my what a conundrum! You can watch “A ’90s Christmas” on Hallmark tonight at 5 p.m. CST. For other airings check the hallmark channel website. Full Story

Lake Hallie: Health Co-op hopes to re-open hospital.

We’ve talked about the future of the Chippewa Falls Hospital that was abruptly closed this spring by Hospital Sisters Health System. The hospital may have a second life. A report on NPR said a regional health cooperative in the Chippewa Valley region is working to reopen the hospital. The Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative signed a letter of intent with HSHS to purchase and reopen St. Joseph’s hospital in Chippewa Falls. The non-profit made the announcement Monday at a public meeting. Hospital Sisters Health System HSHS closed the hospital two months after announcing they would be leaving western Wisconsin. The quick shutdown left hundreds of people looking for new healthcare providers and new jobs. The nonprofit group is working to build a new hospital in Lake Hallie, a Chippewa County community between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. The hospital won’t be available until at least 2027. The cooperative will begin evaluating whether reopening the facility is financially possible early next year and plans to make a final decision in April. The facility would include an emergency department, labor and delivery and surgical services. Full Story

La Crosse: Kwik-Trip releases holiday merchandise.

We know that Wisconsinites love Kwik-Trip. Do you love it enough to wear it to your holiday gatherings or give it as a gift? If so, you’re in luck. The convenience store and gas station dropped its newest line of merchandise just in time for your holiday shopping. According to the Journal Sentinel, Kwik-Trip aficionados can show up at this year’s holiday parties in a “See Ya Next Time” ugly Christmas sweater or keep warm with a “See Ya Next Time” scarf or fuzzy socks. Also new to the website are simple and cable knit beanies and a trapper hat. If gas station clothing isn’t your thing, the website also offers a Kwik Trip snow globe, a studded tumbler and a buffalo plaid leather patch blanket. Kwik Trip announced the new round of holiday merchandise on social media Nov. 22. Fans quickly took to social media to approve of the new merch. For more information, or to check out the newest merchandise, visit kwiktripmerch.com. Full Story