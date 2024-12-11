MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a shooting suspect from an incident back in November. The shooting happened near 12th and Highland around 12:30am on November 6.

Police say the suspect fired shots at a victim, and then fled on foot. He’s described as an African American man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and armed with a handgun. He was last seen wearing a multicolored bucket hat, green jacket, and gray pants.

If you have information, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.