MILWAUKEE — Bikeshare riders will need to find a different place to rent or park their bikes for the winter. Bublr Bikes will temporarily close over 20 stations across Milwaukee along with all of their stations in Wauwatosa and West Allis starting December 10.

The full listing of station closures is below, and you can access an interactive map of open stations on the Bublr Bike’s website map.

The company says the stations were chosen “based on thoughtful and equitable consideration for the station’s proximity to other stations, usage trends, and accessibility limitations due to snow buildup from snowplows”. Remaining stations will have reduced available docks.

Bublr Bike stations will reopen on March 10.