TOMAH, Wis. — Two people are dead after their SUV crashed into 2 semis along I-94 near Tomah. Hours later, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was injured in the same area.

The first crash happened just before 7pm on December 9 when an SUV traveling on I-94 eastbound crossed the median shoulder and hit 2 semis on the opposite side. Both semis then traveled back across the median back into traffic on the eastbound side.

A 47-year-old man from Wisconsin and a 26-year-old woman from Minnesota in the SUV died from their injuries at the scene. The semi drivers — a 56-year-old man from Michigan and a 43-year-old man from Minnesota — were both takent to the hospital for minor injuries.

I-94 was shut down for hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Roughly 3 hours later, a Wisconsin State Trooper who was directing traffic off the highway around the accident scene was rear-ended by another semi. The 31-year-old trooper was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The 72-year-old semi driver from Minnesota in the second crash was not hurt. The highway re-opened around 2:30am Tuesday morning.