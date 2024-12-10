CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Students and faculty of Chippewa Falls High School were forced to evacuate the building due to a bomb threat placed against the school on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD), the bomb threat was received around 12:57 p.m. CST on December 9, 2024. They claim this was part of a range of swatting incidents targeting school districts across Wisconsin.

School district leaders jumped into action, evacuating Chippewa Falls High School students and faculty to the Middle School while local law enforcement searched the building and grounds, ultimately deeming the threat false after finding no evidence of any threat on campus.

“Our investigation revealed this incident was a part of a number of false reports targeting Wisconsin schools,” Lt. Pabst of the Chippewa Falls Police Department said.”We are working closely with other jurisdictions to investigate the source of these threats.”

Authorities say that regular school operations will resume today as it was determined that the school is not under any legitimate threat at this stage. They implemented a “systematic reunification process” at the middle school to ensure the safe dismissal of all the students involved.

School district leaders highlighted the teamwork between CFAUSD officials and law enforcement, communication with families, cooperation between students, staff and families, and the successful use of safety protocols displayed in this process.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

