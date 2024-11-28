MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old woman died in Milwaukee after being ejected from her vehicle when it rolled over early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a call November, 28 at 1:41 a.m. reporting an SUV rolled onto its side on the east to north ramp of the Stadium Interchange.

Investigators with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office say the accident was not captured on video, but early evidence suggests the woman tried making a last-second exit when her SUV struck the yellow barrels and flipped onto its roof.

Deputies found the woman with a slight pulse but not breathing and started CPR. She was taken to the hospital but declared dead at 1:57 a.m. after efforts to revive her failed.

Authorities say she was the only person in the vehicle and alcohol may have been a factor.