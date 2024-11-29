Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Peshtigo: Peshtigo Water Committee decides natural fluoride is enough.

There has has been a lot of debate lately about continuing to add fluoride to local drinking water supplies. The battle is raging across Wisconsin and the City of Peshtigo is among the Wisconsin municipalities that may stop adding fluoride to their public water supply. The City’s Water and Sewer Committee voted without opposition, to discontinue adding fluoride to its municipal well. The Peshtigo Times reports that the vote was taken after the city’s Public Works Director Matt Decur explained the city’s water contains natural fluoride. Of the city’s four wells, only Well 2 has fluoride added to it because the other wells have naturally occurring fluoride levels approaching 0.7 mg per liter, the amount the state of Wisconsin considers optimal. Many other municipalities in northeast Wisconsin say they don’t add fluoride at all to their public water supplies, according to information the Peshtigo Times obtained from the municipalities. The City of Oconto has reported a naturally occurring fluoride level of 2.1 mg/l in its Consumer Confidence Report. Peshtigo resident Brenda Staudenmaier, who is pushing for a moratorium on fluoridation in public water supplies, sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over fluoride’s neurotoxic effects and its lack of action, spoke at the Peshtigo meeting. She was quoted as saying “One critical issue with water fluoridation is that it ignores individual fluoride exposure. Water operators control the concentration, but the dose each person receives is unregulated,” Full Story

Caledonia: The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train announces its Wisconsin Stops.

The holidays are here. Most of us have holiday traditions that we enjoy with our families. If you’re looking to add a new tradition to your list, a potential one is chugging toward Wisconsin. The Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Holiday Train is near and it’s making plenty of stops in Wisconsin. The annual festive train and its accompanying musical performers will travel across the state from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9. You can expect to see a brightly lit train in holiday décor and a live performance from a musician. For the train’s Wisconsin trips, The Lone Bellow and Tiera Kennedy are scheduled to perform. Stops on December 7th are scheduled for Sturtevant and Caledonia. The Holiday Train’s tour of Wisconsin ends on December 9th with a stop in La Crosse. The train began in 1999 and tours through Canada and the United States. Part of the train stops is donations to community food banks. The Journal sentinel has the entire schedule. be sure to click the story link. Full Story