FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man was found guilty of first degree reckless homocide for selling fentanyl to someone who later overdosed.

41-year-old Adrian Santiago-Hernandez pled no contest to supplying an unnamed woman with cocaine and fentanlyl on August 14, 2023. According to the criminal complaint, the victim had a history of drug use and contacted Santiago-Hernandez to purchase drugs because she was stressed out.

Her parents found her unconscious in her home and struggling to breathe. They tried waking her up using cold washcloths and ice packs, and called 911 when she wouldn’t wake up. She died at home.

Santiago-Hernandez is due back in court January 21, 2025. He faces up to 66 years in prison with an increased term because of a previous felony conviction.