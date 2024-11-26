WUWATOSA, Wis. — A pledge 75,000 men strong nationwide, that is the goal of this years anti-human trafficking HEMAD campaign.

Convergence Resource Center‘s Executive Director and Co-Founder, Dr. Debbie Lassiter says human trafficking is a massive industry.

“It’s actually a 236 billion dollar business. That’s a lot and women and girls are the largest part of the victim base.”

Dr. Debbie Lassiter, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Convergence Resource Center

Dr. Lassiter says the HEMAD pledge specifically targets trafficking in the United states, the largest customer for the commercial sex trade.

“Men are the largest part of that customer base,” she adds, “Men aren’t the only part but they’re the largest, and we want to try to attack this from the demand side, because it is a supply and demand business.”

Human trafficking is a world-wide problem, but it isn’t a distant one. Since it’s inception in 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified more than 1,000 cases of human trafficking and 2,000 victims in Wisconsin alone. A report from the Medical College of Wisconsin says, in Milwaukee alone, 340 people under 25 reported being victims of human trafficking.

Human trafficking can also be closer to home than expected, often being someone close to the victim rather than an anonymous assailant.

Lassiter says, “Unfortunately for some families human trafficking is the family business. So the boys are trained to be traffickers and the girls are trained to be trafficked.

She adds, In those families it is usually a family member or a close family friend who is the perpitrator, because they have trust and easy access to victims. She notes interfamilial trafficking can often go unreported because victims think it’s normal.

“In lot of cases, even when boys, that were traffickers got arrested, they were like, ‘Why are you arresting me? This is what my family does, you know?’ It’s what they were taught, what they’re used to and what they’ve grown up with.”

Lassiter adds, while sex trafficking makes up most human trafficking, forced labor is also a large part of the industry. She says for the average person the best way to help victims is to report suspected trafficking and not knowingly participate in it.

If someone suspects human trafficking, they can report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline through text, chat or over the phone.