SUSSEX, Wis. — A babysitter accused of killing a family’s dog will spend 9 months in the Waukesha County Jail. 18-year-old Kielee Sonnemann of Allenton pled guilty to felony mistreatment of an animal causing death using a dangerous weapon.

Sonnemann was babysitting for a family in Sussex in January when after she left, the family’s dog — an 8 year old Chihuahua named Batman — was found stabbed to death and suffocated in plastic grocery bag by the family’s 11 year old. She admitted to killing the animal and hiding the body under a pile of blankets and stuffed animals in the child’s bedroom.

Batman the Chihuahua. Photo submitted to TMJ4 News.

Sonnemann said in court on Monday during her plea hearing, “I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused your family”, before being sentenced to 9 months in the Waukesha County Jail. She will also serve 2 years of extended supervision after release, where she must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot use or possess dangerous weapons.