MILWAUKEE — Tens of millions of dollars were approved for a variety of projects at American Family Field, Tuesday morning.

At just over $49 Million, the proposed 2025 budget for the Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District includes operations costs to replace seats, and maintain the stadium’s retractable roof. Past projects have included updating the speakers in the stadium and installing a new scoreboard, though much of the everyday maintenance falls on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Executive Director Pat Goss says the district prioritizes working to accommodate the Brewers and their fans and adds none of the proposed projects heading into next year will impact the Brewers 2025 season.

“I think the fans can — as always — expect a first-class based on the partnership between the Brewers and the district,” said Goss.

The full board approved the proposal unanimously. Time for public comment on the proposed budget was reserved before the finance committee meeting. No public comment was made.