MILWAUKEE — Federal authorities are investigating racist text messages sent to people across the country this week. A young African American woman from Milwaukee tells WTMJ she’s among them.

17-year-old Arjoi Burress got the text on Thursday. It said she was selected to pick cotton. The text even addressed her by name.

“Our 2024 presidential elect, Donald J Trump has scheduled you for the weekend cotton picking shift from 11/9/24-11/10/24 from 12:00pm to 4:30pm at Plantation A,” the text reads. It ends with, “Be prepared and ready to pick diligently.”

Burress tells WTMJ’s Jessica Tighe she was shocked to see the text. She first wondered who sent the message. Then she wondered why.

“Why would they even think of sending something like this, and how did they get my number, you know?”

The young Milwaukee woman says she’s hurt and feels hopeless.

“At this point in my life, I’m kind of expecting it. Like, I have little to no hope for the regeneration of this country,” Burress said.

There’s a company called “TextNow” that allows people to create phone numbers for free. It’s aware of these messages and says it’s shut down the accounts of those involved.

