Jasmine Walker [froedtert.com], MD, MPH, surgical oncologist specializing in breast cancer [froedtert.com], talks about mammograms [froedtert.com], the importance of early diagnosis when treating breast cancer and how to reduce your breast cancer risk. Dr. Walker also discusses why you should choose a team of specialists dedicated to breast cancer treatment and research and the advantages of being treated in the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network.