MILWAUKEE — While most of the focus remains on the 2024 Presidential Election and U.S. Senate Race in Wisconsin, the State Congressional Races have largely been decided with incumbents winning nearly all of their elections, as called by The Associated Press:

Democrat Gwen Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District

Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District

Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District

Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

Republican Tony Wied wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District

Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as results are tabulated and races are called.