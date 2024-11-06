MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters approved a constitutional amendment in Tuesday’s elections that bars foreign nationals from voting in the state. They were also set to decide whether Republicans will retain control the Legislature but the balance of power was still unclear late in the evening.

Here’s a look at what’s at stake for the Legislature and the Republican-authored constitutional amendment designed to ensure only U.S. citizens can vote in Wisconsin:

Citizenship voting amendment

Wisconsin voters approved a constitutional amendment in Tuesday’s elections that prohibits foreign nationals from voting in the state.

“Voters have delivered an unmistakable message: Wisconsin elections will be decided by U.S. citizens, not far-left activists who would turn the ballot box into a petri dish for extremist policies,” state Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming said in a statement.

Republicans across the country have been pushing voters to adopt constitutional amendments that explicitly prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting. The move was spurred by the District of Columbia and municipalities in California, Maryland and Vermont allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections.

The Wisconsin Constitution states that every U.S. citizen who is at least 18 can vote. The amendment revises that language to read that only U.S. citizens can vote in federal, state and local elections held in Wisconsin.

The amendment was on the ballot in seven other states besides Wisconsin this cycle, according to Ballotpedia. North Dakota, Alabama, Florida, Colorado, Ohio and Louisiana have already adopted it.

Democrats contend the measures could create hurdles for legal voters and lead people to believe that the problem of noncitizens voting is bigger than it really is. Data from states indicates that voting by noncitizens is rare, although Republican officials in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Texas have highlighted voter registration reviews that turned up potential noncitizens.

Wisconsin Legislature

Republicans seized control of both the Assembly and the Senate in 2010. The next year they redrew district boundaries to consolidate their power and have held the majority in both houses for the last 13 years.

The political landscape shifted dramatically last year, though, after liberal justices won control of the state Supreme Court and invalidated the Republican district maps. That move opened the door for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to redraw the lines, giving his party hope of making substantial gains in both chambers.

Republicans hold a 64-35 edge in the Assembly, but redistricting and retirements have left 57 seats open and 15 Democrats unopposed. Democratic leaders believe they have a shot at retaking the majority. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has downplayed any potential Democratic gains, pointing out that the party has never come close to the majority in more than a decade.

Democrats face tougher odds in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 22-11 edge. Ten Republican seats and six Democratic seats are up this cycle. Democrats need 12 wins to reach the 17 seats needed for a majority. That means they’ll have to hold all six of their seats and flip at least six Republican ones, a near-impossible task even given the new district lines. Democratic leaders have acknowledged that Tuesday is about setting themselves up for a 2026 run at the majority.