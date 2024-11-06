Former Pres. Donald Trump’s victory came as no surprise to republican strategists like Bill McCoshen.

“(Trump) focused on issues that voters truly cared about,” McCoshen told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “If you look at any polls, people said the economy was the Number One issue. Donald Trump had specific answers for how he would turn it around.”

Consultants for Vice President Kamala Harris missed “what people really believe and think,” according to McCoshen. He expects a second Trump term to be more focused.

“(The Trump team) is more prepared than it was in 2016,” he said. “They have been working on the transition since July. They will be ready to go with a full slate (of policy measures).”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the election for McCoshen: how many people decided NOT to vote.

“The overall turnout appeared to be down from 2020,” he said. “By about 20 million votes.”