Eau Claire: Local man win’s $1 million from Elon Musk.

A man from Eau Claire has reportedly won $1 million from the tech billionaire Elon Musk as part of a giveaway tied to the presidential election that the U.S. Department of Justice has warned may violate federal election law. Musk, who owns the social media website X, has been giving away the money to random winners selected from entrants who live in swing states, register to vote, and sign a petition to support the First and Second Amendment. It is illegal to pay people to register to vote. Musk, who is an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, has said the giveaways do not require people to register with any particular party, or even to cast a ballot. The Eau Claire winner, whose name and picture was shared on X, could not be reached for comment. The giveaway is being run by Musk’s PAC. The DOJ has sent the group a letter telling them the sweepstakes might violate federal law. Full Story

DeForest: State road grant helps new Kwik Trip facility. It’s in the same town eyed by Buc-ee’s.

You know I’ve been eagerly following the story of Buc-ee’s possibly opening in DeForest and the battle over funding for road projects to make it possible. In a new development that smacks of home field advantage, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given a $1.5 million state grant that will help finance road work to serve a new Kwik Trip distribution center in DeForest. While that grant was given, Buc-ee’s request for public funds remains stalled. The grant will help expand roads on the west side of DeForest and help support the 398 jobs provided by the Kwik Trip facility. The Journal Sentinel reports that the deForest facility will be Kwik Trip’s second Wisconsin distribution center, and will include a truck maintenance facility. The grant is coming from WisDOT’s transportation economic assistance program. Meanwhile, Buc-ee’s plans to expand into Wisconsin have been stalled until after the November election. C’mon Wisconsin your local bias is showing. Full Story

Wisconsin Rapids: Miss Wisconsin Rapids crowned.

Two young women were elevated to Wisconsin Rapids royalty over the weekend. Olivia Heuer was crowned Miss Wisconsin Rapids 2025 and Bianca Bowden was named Miss Wisconsin Rapids Teen 2025. The ladies competed in the Miss Wisconsin Rapids Scholarship Organization pageant. Twenty-two young women showcased their community service initiatives, talents and communication skills at the Performing Arts Center Saturday night. Both Miss Wisconsin Rapids and Miss Wisconsin Rapids Teen contestants competed in five phases; interview, talent, evening gown, health and fitness and on-stage conversation. Heuer is a student at Mid-State Technical College and her community service initiative is titled “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child.” She performed a pom dance to “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega. Bowden is a student at Lincoln High School and her community service initiative is titled “Think and Drive, Stay Alive.” She performed a contemporary dance to “Scars to Your Beautiful.” Both ladies will compete at Miss Wisconsin in June. Congrats Ladies. Full Story