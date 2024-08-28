What impact will social media algorithms and artificial intelligence have on the 2024 presidential election?

How can voters sort through the political noise and deceptive campaign advertising to make an informed decision on who to vote for?

Martin Moore sat down with Political Power Hour Host Steve Scaffidi for an enlightening look at the growing concerns related

to disinformation related to the 2024 presidential election and what voters should be looking out for.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Decision Wisconsin Podcast and the Political Power Hour on 620WTMJ, which airs Monday through Friday from 9–10 a.m.