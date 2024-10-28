Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: Amtrak Borealis reached 100,000 riders in first five months.

We talked about the Amtrak Borealis line when it launched five months ago and wondered about it’s prospects for success. If the first five months are any indication, train travel is, as the kids say, fire! The new line hit a major milestone Thursday. The Journal Sentinel reports that the route, which debuted in May , has had over 100,000 passengers as it closes out its first 22 weeks. That’s an average of about 650 riders per day. Amtrak Borealis is a 13-stop route between St. Paul and Chicago. The route includes eight stops in Wisconsin, including two in Milwaukee. Daily trains operate along the route, with service beginning from St. Paul at midday and from Chicago in the late morning. The complete route takes about 7 hours and 24 minutes. The Minnesota Transportation Commissioner said in a statement. “Reaching 100,000 passengers in less than six months is a testament to the good things that can happen when we provide a service that is needed.” To celebrate the milestone, passengers on the big day received free refreshments, a commemorative certificate for 500 bonus Amtrak Guest Rewards and a Hundred Grand candy bar. All Aboard! Full Story

Wisconsin Rapids: Voters to vote on ATV/UTV referendum.

It should be an easy question. Should ATVs and UTVs be allowed to operate on city streets in Wisconsin Rapids. if you’re familiar with referenda in Wisconsin, there are no simple questions. According to reporting in the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune the ordinance, which stretches over six printed pages and also references state statutes, will appear on the ballot in a shortened version that highlights a few significant details. The language that will appear on the ballot was approved by the Common Council in July. The ballot question will read, “Shall the City of Wisconsin Rapids adopt Ordinance No. 1373 to allow all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and utility terrain vehicles (UTV) to operate between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on all City of Wisconsin Rapids streets except state highways? An ATV and a UTV may be operated by persons 16 years of age and older; and an ATV may be operated by persons 12 to 15 years of age if accompanied by their parent or guardian.” All ATV and UTV operators in Wisconsin must complete a safety education course prior to taking the machines off of private land, with exceptions for agricultural laborers. Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, a trade organization representing manufacturers and distributors of ATVs, specifically advocate against on-road operation of ATVs. Full Story

Onalaska: Grants available for housing revitalization projects.

Most of us have heard of house flipping, buying and repairing a house for resale. There’s another level of revitalization, where homeowners or housing developers, demolish existing properties to develop new housing. Folks in La Crosse County in that position may be eligible for grant money to help with their projects. The La Crosse Tribune reports that following the reallocation of ARPA funds during the La Crosse County Board’s October meeting, supervisors recapitalized the county’s Neighborhood Revitalization Acquisition and Demolition Grant Program with nearly $400,000. With more grant funds available, the county is looking for applicants seeking funding for housing projects. The project is intended to help grow the tax base while also investing in housing in underserved neighborhoods. Applicants are eligible for up to $50,000 for projects that create a new single-family development, and up to $100,000 for projects that result in a new multifamily development. Nearly 40 single-family and over 800 multifamily units have been supported by the program which began in 2016. The program has resulted in a net new tax base of $130.6 million in Onalaska, Rockland and La Crosse. Full Story