MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee railyard project has received nearly 73 million dollars in federal funding, which U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) says could lead to passenger rail expansion in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley serves as a point of passage for not just freight trains, but also for Amtrak passenger trains. The five-mile stretch of rail being focused on runs through the city between the Valley and roughly where Highway 32 crosses the Kinnickinnic River:

The estimated work area for the Muskego Yard Bypass project. Image Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The funding announced by Senator Baldwin Monday would be used to update and reconfigure the existing rail and yard at the Muskego Yard Bypass, establish a new two-track mainline that will allow freight trains to bypass the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, and free up track capacity. The project would also replace or rehabilitate approximately five bridges along the route.

“Wisconsin families and businesses deserve modern, reliable, and safe transportation – and that includes rail,” said Senator Baldwin. “I’m proud to deliver for Wisconsin, helping more folks conveniently travel by train, keeping costs down for businesses and consumers, and ensuring our Made in Wisconsin economy can keep moving forward.”

Currently, rail priority on tracks north of the Menomonee River is given to freight traffic over passenger rail, as is the case on most shared tracks across the United States. The tracks running through Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station are used by both the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway as well as Amtrak’s Borealis, Empire Builder and Hiawatha lines.

With the funding secured, Senator Baldwin and state DOT leaders believe a path is being laid out for expanded service on the Hiawatha line between Milwaukee and Chicago. CPKC previously agreed that once the funding was secured, a potential eighth train between the two cities could theoretically be added; additionally, a second platform is currently under construction at the Mitchell International stop to increase ease of transport through the corridor. Earlier this year, a panel of rail transportation experts explored the idea of extending the line to Madison.

“In many ways, the future of rail in Wisconsin hinges on a successful Muskego Yard bypass project,” said DOT Secretary Kristina Boardman. “We’re thrilled to receive this pivotal funding that will significantly reshape our rail infrastructure plans in the coming years. Thanks to this federal investment, we’ll be able to further support freight and passenger rail services throughout Wisconsin and consider expansion of services in additional corridors.”

The news comes days after Amtrak announced the Borealis line reached 100,000 passengers in its first five months of service. The line connects eight stops across Wisconsin, including one each at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and Mitchell International Airport, to both Chicago and the Twin Cities.

Final designs for the Muskego Yard Bypass project are expected to be completed in 2025.

