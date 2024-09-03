MILWAUKEE – CBS 58’s Capitol Correspondent, Emilee Fannon is recovering from minor injuries sustained during a crash involving Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz’s campaign motorcade.

The incident happened in the afternoon on Labor Day as Walz was heading to the Summerfest grounds to deliver his Laborfest speech.

According to the press pool, a campaign staffer suffered a broken arm, while two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Other reporters in the motorcade sustained scrapes, bruises, and a bloody nose.

Among the reporters injured in the crash was Fannon, who says everyone is lucky their injuries weren’t more severe.

“It was very surprising for this to happen,” said Fannon. “We’re all very lucky that most of us are okay, sustained only minor injuries.”

Fannon told Wisconsin’s Midday News that she was working on a post for ‘X‘, formerly known as Twitter, at the time of the crash. She also acknowledged the lack of barriers around the campaign route.

“On the way back, that was the complete opposite. All the roads were shut down, so clearly a lesson learned from that, and just a lot of questions going forward about what this may look like the next big visit from a campaign,” Fannon said.

As for Fannon, she told WTMJ that the Urgent Care in her home city of Madison was closed last night, but she was able to get a routine checkup early Tuesday morning.

“It’s the whiplash, it’s the soreness, it’s the body aches, and that’s just kind of what I’m going through right now, and I got some medicine to sort of manage the pain, but doing okay, hanging in there,” said Fannon.

