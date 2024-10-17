MILWAUKEE – A large police presence has gathered at the site of the former Milwaukee Mall near Fond du Lac and North Avenues on the city’s north side, for what is believed to be a police standoff.

A roughly seven-block stretch of North Avenue between 20th and 27th Streets is blocked off with police tape. Our partners at TMJ4 News reported seeing flashlights inside the building as police appeared to be searching for suspects.

Milwaukee Police have not commented on the reason for the presence outside the building.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.