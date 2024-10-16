What’s On Tap

Another 3-hour edition of What’s On Tap with Sandy Maxx! She is joined by Artist Tony Busalacchi and Brother Henryk Cisowski to talk about his art exhibition at gallery night. The Song You Need To Hear: “Hard to Handle” The Black Crowes. Travel Wisconsin’s Logan Wroge joins the show to talk about Halloween events around the state of Wisconsin. An interview with comedian Paul Mecurio about his highlights from his trip to Wisconsin and his upcoming performance on Saturday of his show “Permission To Speak” show at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.