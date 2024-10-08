Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Florence: Graphic novel tells the story of Medal of Honor recipient.

The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration and is awarded to American service members who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. Just over 3,000 service members have received the Medal and one of them is from the small Wisconsin town of Florence. Now the story of Charles Whittlesey is being shared in a graphic novel. Whittlesey was awarded the Medal of Honor to honor his leadership and bravery during WWI. The novel “Medal of Honor: Charles Whittlesey” is part of a 24 book series produced by by the Association of the United States Army, a nonprofit that supports soldiers and their families. Whittlesey was the commander of the famed Lost Battalion. The battalion attacked German forces as part of a larger campaign in the Meuse-Argonne region of France. According to the graphic novel and reporting in the Journal Sentinel, the plan was for Whittlesey and his 500 soldiers to link with units on the battalion’s right and left flanks, then move ahead. The forces did not meet as planned, and Whittlesey was ordered to advance without any support on his flanks. The battalion moved forward and created what would be called “the pocket.” “Of the 554 men who followed Whittlesey into the pocket, only 194 were able to walk away.” The book is free online. You can read or download it at www.ausa.org/whittlesey Full Story

Madison: Over $1 million in alcohol sales at badger Football games so far.

No one can accuse Badger Football fans of not loving two things, the team and beer. The team is doing ok, sitting at 3 and 2, but beer sales are killing it. In the first season of beer and wine sales being available in the general seating areas of stadium during games, Camp Randall has made over $1.2 million in gross alcohol sales. the Cap Times reports that the university’s athletic department receives 52% of the money made form alcohol sales in addition to 25% of the commissions form suites based on its contract with Learfield Levy Foodservice. beers cost $11.99 and flavored vodka drinks sell for $12.49. After introducing alcohol sales at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena last season, Wisconsin Athletics expanded the beverages this fall to Camp Randall and the UW Field House, where the women’s volleyball and men’s wrestling teams compete, said Justin Doherty, senior associate athletic director for external relations. So far, the move has been going well and has been uneventful, “in a good way,” Doherty said. Campus police said there had been “no significant issues” and “no increased incidents” during the first three football games at home. Just don’t spill your drink when you “jump around”! Full Story

Waukesha: Bridges Library System receives innovation award.

As the population ages, there is an increased focus on brain health and wellness. There is also a need for innovative programs that allow people to gain access to information and services. Bridges Library System has been honored as the recipient of the 2024 Wisconsin Library Association Programming Innovation Award in recognition of programming leadership in providing innovative and excellent library programming in Wisconsin libraries. Bridges Library System is receiving the award for the Library Memory Project’s collaborative memory cafés and educational programs focused on brain health and wellness. A memory café is a social gathering for those who are experiencing early-stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and for their families, friends, or care partners. Memory cafés are offered six times monthly across Jefferson and Waukesha counties at 21 libraries throughout Bridges Library System. The shared hosting model allows more libraries to participate and offers important socialization programs across the area. Learn more about the Library Memory Project at www.librarymemoryproject.org Full Story

