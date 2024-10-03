Taste the sweet rewards of harvest season this autumn. From pumpkins and apples to cranberries, Wisconsin’s farmers and food makers satisfy sweet teeth with unforgettable dishes and experiences. Here’s to tasting the flavors of fall.

Decadent pumpkin pie along the Wisconsin Great River Road (Pepin County)

Get your pumpkin pie fixing satisfied this fall at Stockholm Pie and General Store.The beloved business on the Mississippi River was voted the best pie shop in the country by USA Today editors and readers.

You can savor a classic pumpkin pie that’ll leave you feeling content and comforted.They also make a pumpkin cream cheese pie, which has a layer of cream cheese and a streusel topping.Then the pumpkin pecan combines the two mouthwatering flavors for an unforgettable bite.These specialty pies are typically stocked October through December. It’s recommended, though, to call ahead the day of your visit to see what’s available.

For more fall flavor, head to nearby Maiden Rock Winery & Cidery.The winery produces award-winning beverages made from apples and other fruit.Plus, you can pick your own apples from the orchard for a tasty treat to take home.

Catch cranberry experiences in Central Wisconsin

Don’t miss one of the magical moments of fall — cranberry harvest!Wisconsin produces more cranberries than any other growing region in the world. Much of that production happens in Central Wisconsin.

Rooted in Red is hosting two days of an immersive experience like none other.On Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20, you can pull on waders and walk through a sea of floating cranberries.You may recognize the fifth-generation cranberry farm from Bravo’s Top Chef. They were featured as a guest on the Wisconsin season of the show.

Another tour option is Splash of Red Cranberry Tours.The Pittsville FFA will take you on a two-hour tour of a marsh at the height of harvest.You’ll pick cranberries straight from the vine and see the testing, cleaning and freezing involved in processing the fruit.Wrap up the tour by enjoying a cranberry-based lunch.

A taste of apples across Wisconsin

It’s a special experience to visit a Wisconsin orchard for the apple harvest. We grow more than 300 varieties of applesthat are sweet, tangy, crisp or whatever else your palate is seeking. You’ll find orchards to visit in every corner of the state. Areas like Bayfield County and the Driftless region, though, have high concentrations of apple growers.

Orchards turn these apples into treats that are worth a trip. For donut seekers, Sunrise Orchards in Gays Mills is lauded for the daily-made apple cider donuts. The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago is famous for its Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag®. They make more than a quarter million pies a year! Plus, you’ll be able to browse a store full of other flavorful fall goods.

For more apple goodness, visit O&H Danish Bakery in Racine. They produce a range of autumn-inspired Kringles and other desserts. The Harvest Kringle will have you wanting seconds, thirds and fourths. This flaky pastry takes freshly harvested, cinnamon-sprinkled apples and bakes them with toffee before being topped with icing and even more toffee.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com