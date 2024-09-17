NEW BERLIN – For the first time since 1963, the Miss Wisconsin pageant will be held in a new city.

The Miss Wisconsin Organization announced Tuesday the annual competition will be leaving Oshkosh for 2025 and heading to New Berlin. The event will now be held at the New Berlin West Performing Arts Center, after spending the past 61 years in the Alberta Kimball Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School.

“The city is always looking for partnerships and developments that focus on the economic health of our community,” said New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament. “This partnership will enhance our local economy by attracting visitors and promoting community engagement. On behalf of the Common Council, City Staff, Residents and Businesses, I welcome the Miss Wisconsin Organization and look forward to working together for many years.”

The City of New Berlin is no stranger to the competition; in the past 25 years, four Miss Wisconsins have hailed from or represented the Waukesha county community of 40,315 people (Jayme Dawicki in 2002, Tracy Gest in 2005, Meghan Coffey in 2006 and Rosalie Smith in 2015). The current Miss Wisconsin, Mandi Genord, is from Beaver Dam.

The 2025 Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competitions will take place June 18th through the 21st, 2025 at the New Berlin West Performing Arts Center.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: