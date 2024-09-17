Charles Benson, one of the best political reporters in the country, reviews the fallout from Sunday’s stopped assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, and where th presidential race might be headed in Wisconsin, and nationally.

When asked about the level of Secret Service given to a former president, Benson tells WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi that “It has to be equal across the board.”

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.