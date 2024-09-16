WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A fire at the playground facing Franklin Fieldhouse in West Allis is being investigated by the City of West Allis Police’s Arson Division.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, near 86th and National Avenue in West Allis. Police say there were no injuries but that the fire was “suspicious”.

West Allis-West Milwaukee School District officials say that the playground area will be taped off and remain closed for the foreseeable future to ensure everyone’s safety.