MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are kicking off the Playoff hype train with a drive-thru event on Friday to celebrate the public launch of first-round postseason ticket sales including special appearances from Wisconsin sports legends including Robin Yount and Donald Driver.

With the team’s 2024 postseason berth expected to be clinched this week, you can join in on the Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally from 6 to 9 a.m. CST on Friday, September 20th at American Family Field! They’ll be giving away free Brewers car flags and providing early access to buy first-round Playoff tickets.

With Yount and Driver headlining, other noteworthy Wisconsin sports personalities scheduled to attend include Brewers Manager Pat Murphy, Bucks legend Sidney Moncrief, Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball alum Brian Butch, Badgers football alum Tarek Saleh, Wisconsin women’s hockey player Casey O’Brien and Roscoe, the Admirals’ mascot.

DJ Stretch will help set the tempo for the morning with some music with free Johnsonville brats for the first 5,000 people in line!

The ‘Magic Number’ for Milwaukee to clinch its postseason birth is three, as of mid-afternoon on Monday. Your Milwaukee Brewers are back home to host the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks with seven games in seven days.

Should the Brewers clinch the NL Central, this will mark the second-straight season atop the division and the fourth time in seven years, the team confirmed.

Ticket sales open on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m. CST. If you’re interested in Brewers first-round tickets, click here: Brewers.com/Postseason.