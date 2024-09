MILWAUKEE – Police have taped off a stretch of West National Avenue near 24th Street on Milwaukee’s south side for a report of a suspect on the roof of a home.

Multiple squad cars and fire trucks have responded to the scene; it’s unclear what the suspect is wanted for, or if anyone else is involved.

Close-up of police presence playing out on the rooftops near 24th and National on Milwaukee’s south side. Image Credit: Mariam Mackar, TMJ4 News

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar reports members of the FBI are also on the scene.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.