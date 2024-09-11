KENOSHA, Wis. — Wilmot-Union High School was placed into a “secure hold” on Wednesday afternoon as regional authorities investigated reports of an armed, suicidal man along the Wisconsin/Illinois border.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were alerted to the situation around 12:06 p.m. CST on Sept. 11. Deputies were requested to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in finding the armed man, who they expected to be along the Fox River Rd.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner connected with the School Resource Officer at Wilmot-Union High School regarding the situation, and they decided it would be safest to institute a secure hold starting around 12:30 p.m. CST. The hold was lifted around 1:20 p.m. CST, Kenosha County authorities said.

No clear danger was presented to the school as the man was located in northern Illinois and never made it to Wisconsin. Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following comments on the situation:

“The safety and security of our children and students will always be one of my greatest concerns. Any time we receive reports of someone suspicious or a threat near our schools, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will act immediately and take the necessary steps to keep our community safe. Our Children are our future. We will do everything possible to keep them and our community safe!”

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

