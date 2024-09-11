WAUKESHA – Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow has announced that he has been diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma, a rare type of cancer.

Farrow, who is serving his third term as County Executive, received the diagnosis a few weeks ago after undergoing multiple medical examinations. Farrow has already started chemotherapy treatment.

“As I begin my treatment, I am fully committed to continuing my work on behalf of the people of Waukesha County, Farrow said in a personal statement. I have a great team of medical professionals by my side and the unwavering support of my family, friends, and colleagues,” Farrow added.

Farrow was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010 and the State Senate in 2012, he became Assistant Majority Leader in 2014. He also served as State Chairman of Wisconsin’s Republican Party (2021-2022). Farrow has been Waukesha County Executive since 2015, winning re-elections in 2019 and 2023.

Farrow released a video message to County staff informing them of his diagnosis:

“Despite this diagnosis, the work remains the same. I’m committed to delivering another balanced 2025 budget later this fall. I have never backed down from a fight and I won’t this time either. I ask for your continued prayers and understanding,” said Farrow.

The office of the County Executive says it will provide updates on Farrow’s health and any potential changes to his official schedule as necessary.