Back from Brazil following a 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers (0-1) are preparing for the home opener against the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) Sunday at Lambeau Field.

With Jordan Love likely sidelined multiple weeks with a knee injury, the Packers are preparing recently acquired Quarterback, Malik Willis to make his first start as a member of the team. The Tennessee Titans traded Willis to the Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick on August 26th.

In three career starts for the Titans, Willis completed just 52% of his passes for 350 yards, zero touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Willis split his college career playing his first two seasons at Auburn and his final two seasons at Liberty amassing 5,176 yards passing and 2,131 yards rushing.

A guest on Wisconsin’s Midday News, ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde weighed in on Willis’ preparation, when Love might return, and why the Packers are not interested in bringing in a veteran free agent quarterback…yet.

Packers vs. Colts At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 20-23-1

All-time, postseason: 1-0

All-time, at home (regular season): 12-9 (8-4 at

Lambeau Field)



Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 56-28-0, .667; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Shane Steichen: 9-9-0, .500; (0-0 postseason); 2nd NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 0-0 vs. Steichen

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 0-1 vs. Colts; Steichen 0-0 vs.

Packer

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet