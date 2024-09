Full Show:

Sandy Maxx is at the final Milwaukee Night Market of 2024 and has interviews with Westown Association, BID #5 Marketing & Events Director, Megan Kujawa, Holy Crepe owner Giulia. Drone photographer Nate Vomhof, DJ Shawna, Chelotzin owner Dulce Duran, MIAD Director of Galleries and Community Engagement, Monica Miller, Crafty Cow Founder & CEO, Devin Eichler and Chillwaukee Pops owners Sam and Alyssa Wisneski and their baby, Margo.