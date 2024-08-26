UPDATE at 9:00pm on August 26: Former President Donald Trump announces that former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will moderate the town hall scheduled in La Crosse on Thursday, August 29. The event is scheduled to begin at 6pm.

Former Rep. Gabbard formally endorsed Trump on August 26.

Trump’s running mate Senator JD Vance of Ohio will also be campaigning in Wisconsin this week. Senator Vance is scheduled to deliver remarks on “the economy, inflation, and energy” at an event in De Pere on Wednesday. He’s expected to speak at 6:30pm at the AmeriLux International.

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The conventions are over, but the campaign trail is just heating up.

Former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump is set to appear in La Crosse on Thursday, August 29. The campaign says Trump will participate at a town hall with voters Thursday night. The event is set to take place at the La Crosse Center. The event is open to the public so long as you get a ticket. You can find event details & register for General Admission tickets here.

This will mark Trump’s first visit back to Wisconsin since he accepted his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.