MILWAUKEE — Be mindful of who you’re sending your money to, and why! Authorities in Fond du Lac County are warning of several phone scams in which elderly community members are being targeted for their money.

In one of the most common scams according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, elderly community members have received scam phone calls from people requiring them to pay fake taxes on prize winnings.

Commonly, the scammers ask for cash, money orders, or gift cards for payment, making them harder to track. Some scammers have requested that their victims leave money in their mailboxes for delivery, authorities said.

Another common scam has come from criminals impersonating officers or deputies, asking for money to be paid for bail, or fake warrants against a family member of the victim

“If you feel you are being contacted by a scammer, we recommend first of all not sharing any personal information with them. Please contact a trusted friend or family member, your local bank or law enforcement to discuss the details of the potential scam,” Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook. “You can always then block the scammers phone number to prevent further contact from that particular number.”

If you or a loved one have been the victim of one of these crimes, please contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office to report it at 920-929-3390.

