SHEBOYGAN – Homeowners scrambled to keep their basements dry after heavy rain caused flash flooding in the Sheboygan area on Friday. Some neighborhoods, including 10th Place and Florida Ave., were flooded out, TMJ4 News reported.

Showers were expected to be hit or miss on Saturday, according to the Storm Team 4cast.

Homeowners should check their basements even if they don’t normally get water, said Chris Mancuso, of Accurate Basement Repair.

“Get downstairs and take a good look around. Even if you haven’t had water before,” Mancuso told WTMJ Radio on Saturday. “If you did get water, you want to get it cleaned up and dried out.”

A little water can go a long way toward causing problems, he said.

“Even if you had a small leak in the corner it can create mold issues,” Mancuso explained. “You should even look behind the dressers and the corners. With a small leak, pull the carpet back, let it dry and get a fan on it.”

The city of Sheboygan also urged residents on Friday not to drive through any standing water. Some areas of Sheboygan County saw more than 3 inches of rain.

WTMJ 5-day Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Late Afternoon/Evening Showers/Storm

High: 78

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Gradual Clearing

Low: 66

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy; Slight Chance rain at the lakefront

High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

