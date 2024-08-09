ROME, Wis. — Police are searching for a missing teen.

14-year-old Christopher Smits, Jr. was last seen around 3:55pm on Thursday, August 8 at Sherwood Lodge in Rome, which is in northern Wisconsin. He was also possibly last seen at Walmart in Wisconsin Rapids around 12:15am.

He recently purchased items related to camping, and Rome Police report that he told multiple people he was going to find a place to go camping.

Missing Christopher Smits, Jr. Image courtesy of the Rome Police Department.

Smits, Jr. is described as a white male and stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark colored t-shirt, pants, gray crocs with a gold strap. He was riding a black bicycle.

If anyone sees Smits, Jr., please contact the Rome Police Department at 715-325-8020 or the Adams County 911 Dispatch Center at 608-339-3304.