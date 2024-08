JACKSON, Wis. — A road closure is coming on Tuesday, August 13 for residents in Jackson, Wisconsin.

The Western Ave intersection with County Highway P in Jackson will be closed to traffic. A contractor will be working in the intersection for one day installing a culvert pipe across Western Ave, west of CTH P.

Road closure for Jackson, Wisconsin, for August 13, 2024. Image courtesy of Washington County.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes. Washington County officials say emergency access will be maintained.