MILWAUKEE – As now-Tropical Storm Debby continues to drop potentially catastrophic amounts of rain on the coastal South, parts of Wisconsin are preparing for the potential to see more than three inches of rain from a storm system moving through late Monday through early Tuesday morning that could cause widespread flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all out Southeast Wisconsin except for Kenosha and Walworth Counties. In Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan Counties the watch runs from 10:00pm Monday to 7:00am Tuesday; for Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, and Waukesha Counties the watch runs from 1:00am to 10:00am Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a band including Portage, Columbus, Waupun, West Bend, Port Washington, and northern Milwaukee County could receive between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain over the duration of the storm, with locally higher amounts possible:

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Tyler Moore says the potential also exists for a few popup strong to severe thunderstorms, though heavy rain will be the primary threat from the system.

In advance of the expected rainfall, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District has issued a Water Drop Alert. Residents are advised to avoid long showers or running dishwashers and washing machines until the alert is ended. If you have a rain barrel, empty it before the rain begins later this evening.

