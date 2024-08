MILWAUKEE – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning on the east side of Milwaukee near Humboldt and Center.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WTMJ that it was called to the scene for the death of an adult male shortly after 8:15 a.m on August 4.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.