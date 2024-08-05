MADISON, Wis. — The first case of West Nile Virus is confirmed in Wisconsin this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services report that the infections were found in a healthy blood donor from Washington County and in a dead bird from Chippewa County that tested positive for the virus. The positive blood donor is not considered a “human case” because they never developed any symptoms of West Nile Virus, which is required to be considered a confirmed case.

The infections confirm that there are mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus in the state that can transmit the virus to other people and animals.

State Health Officer Paula Tran said in a statement: The first activity of West Nile virus this year in Wisconsin is a reminder that we still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites even as summer winds down, as the risk of West Nile virus continues until the first frost. While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at higher risk for significant illness.

West Nile Virus is spread to humans, birds, and other animals through infected mosquito bites. The mosquitoes acquire West Nile Virus by feeding on infected birds, and is not spread with direct contact between people or animals.

The DHS says mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile Virus continues until the first hard frost, where temperatures will dip below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for at least four straight hours.

The best way to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes is to reduce exposure and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. DHS offers these tips to protect yourself and your family against mosquito bites:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home