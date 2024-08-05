Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

Ripon: Ripon College to offer free tuition.

We all know that a college education is very expensive. Ripon college wants to make education more affordable and achievable, especially for those who have limited means. To do that, they unveiled The Ripon Commitment, a two part financial aid program for students who live in Wisconsin. Incoming first year and transfer students who come form a household making less than $75,000 a year will have their entire tuition paid for through scholarships and grants. The Ripon Commitment won’t start until the fall semester 2025, but Ripon College leaders estimate that ⅓ of incoming and transfer students will be eligible for the program/ If a student comes from a family that makes over $75,00, they will be eligible for grants that make the cost of tuition comparable to UW-Madison. Full Story

Waupun: Youth Football player catches three punts at Lambeau Field.

Family Night at Lambeau Field went from all things Packers to spotlighting one young player from Waupun. Trace Ramirez, a player with Waupun Youth Football amazed the crowd, and the Packers players with his punt catching ability. Trace, caught not one, not two, but three punts in a row, the last to while holding other footballs.After completing the three-peat, Trace was mobbed by Packers players to help him celebrate his achievement. Receiver Jayden Reid and safety Xavier McKinney were the first packers to rush the field, quickly followed by the rest of the team. After Trace’s third catch, Packers announcer Wayne larivee said “He got it. A third one. Wow. You gotta be kidding me. This kid will never forget this moment, trust me, no matter what he does the rest of his sports life.” How many agents are calling his house today? Full Story

Kenosha: German company to open new plant.

A new manufacturing plant is coming to Kenosha and its no small endeavor. Shutz Container system, a company whose global headquarters is in Selters, Germany is building a plant that will be its largest North American facility. The 31,000 square foot plant which cost a reported $35 million to build is expected to open in Kenosha in 2025. Initially, the plant is expected to create 100 jobs with hiring scaling up over three years. Shutz makes intermediate bulk containers, as well as drums and other industrial container systems. The Kenosha plant will focus on manufacturing intermediate bulk containers. Full Story