MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools releases a new website focused on the how the district will maintain its buildings over the next 10 years.

The Long-Range Facilities Master Plan website shares how the district will develop, improve, and “support student success by making sure the district’s learning spaces meet student needs”.

In a release, the district invites Milwaukee community members “to take a survey, subscribe to updates, view the project timeline, review frequently asked questions, and more.”

The new website is tied to MPS’ 5-year strategic plan. MPS has a goal that by 2028, the long-term facilities master plan will address the “needs identified in the strategic planning survey (e.g., building systems, bathroom upgrades, space utilization, enrollment patterns and programming needs).”