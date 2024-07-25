MILWAUKEE – There will be no swimming allowed at two popular Milwaukee beaches due to elevated bacteria levels in the Lake Michigan water.

Both Bradford and South Shore beaches are listed as closed by the Milwaukee Health Department as of Thursday morning.

McKinley Beach is currently under a beach advisory for elevated bacteria levels, but remains open for the time being. Swimmers are advised not to ingest lake water, wash hands before eating, and shower when done swimming.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, levels higher than recreational water quality standards or guidelines require either a swim advisory or a beach closure, depending on the levels found. Bacteria levels can fluctuate over several hours and since conventional lab analyses take 18-24 hours, results may not be reflective of present bacteria levels.

The Milwaukee Health Department has not commented on what has caused the elevated bacteria levels, or given a timetable for when the beaches could re-open.

