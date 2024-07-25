Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Kenosha: Florida based recovery center coming to Madison.

More help for people with drug and alcohol addiction problems is coming to Kenosha. Three floors of Froedtert South’s former downtown Kenosha hospital is going to be leased by a for-profit drug and alcohol addiction treatment center. The center plans on hiring more than 70 people. The arrangement with Guardian Recovery from Delray Beach Florida is designed to address a service gap in Kenosha County. Froedtert South doesn’t run its own program for drug and alcohol treatment. In a press release, Guardian said it plans to open the Kenosha addiction treatment center in summer 2025. It will offer evidence-based detox and residential care for adults. Full Story

Madison: Fishermen can carry guns again in Wisconsin.

If you want to carry a gun while fishing in Wisconsin, here’s good news for you. A rule banning people from carrying guns while fishing was rescinded by the state, following a lawsuit brought by gun owners. The department of Natural Resources agreed to drop the rule yesterday. The lawsuit, challenging the ban as unconstitutional was brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. WILL argued that the rule was overly broad and limited all firearms on waterways, not just the ones that could be used for harvesting a fish. The gun ban hasn’t been enforced since 2011 when Wisconsin legalized concealed carry according to a DNR spokesperson. Full Story

Eagle: Old World Wisconsin Offering free kids admission for two weeks.

If you’re looking for a budget friendly activity for your kids, Old World Wisconsin has you covered. For two weeks this summer, Old World Wisconsin in Eagle is offering free admission for children 12 and under, from July31 through August 4 and August 7-11. The usual child’s ticket price to the living history museum is $13. The 600 acre regional history attraction includes a re-creation of a historic village, eight working farmsteads and heirloom gardens, all focusing on the stories of 18th and 19th century farmers. Summer hours at Old World Wisconsin are 10-4 Wednesday through Sunday. Full Story

Milwaukee: Pickleball may be coming to Deer District development.

The Deer District is slated for another development and in a stroke of luck for its many enthusiasts, Pickleball may be included. The $80 million development is expected to bring apartments and a college athletic facility to the District. The majority of the building’s ground floor will be leased by Milwaukee Area Technical College to be used as an athletic training facility and basketball arena. The remaining 7,000 square feet will be leased to other wellness and athletic tenants. A pickleball user is one of the “serious contenders” considering leasing the space. The building will be called The Field House. Groundbreaking is scheduled for May 2025 with the scheduled opening a year later. Full Story